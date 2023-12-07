Specifications for the 1986 Daihatsu Cc. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Daihatsu Cc 1.0L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1310 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2320 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|3595 mm
|Width
|1550 mm
|Kerb Weight
|685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1100 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|72 Nm
|Makimum Power
|36 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided