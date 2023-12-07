Specifications for the 1986 Daihatsu Hi-Jet (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Daihatsu Hi-Jet (4X4) 1.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1210 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1195 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|1820 mm
|Height
|1740 mm
|Length
|3195 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1400 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|35 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|74 Nm
|Makimum Power
|33 kW
|Front Rim Size
|3.5Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|3.5Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided