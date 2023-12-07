Specifications for the 1986 Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Ferrari Mondial Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|4580 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1490 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|87 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|240/55 Vr X 390
|Rear Tyre
|240/55 Vr X 390
|Front Rim Size
|180 Tr 390
|Rear Rim Size
|180 Tr 390
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zffre14D000057147
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette