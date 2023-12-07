WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Bronco
  4. (4X4)

1986 Ford Bronco (4X4) 4.9L Petrol 2D Wagon

1986 Ford Bronco (4X4) 4.9L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1986 Ford Bronco (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1654 mm
Tracking Rear 1636 mm
Wheelbase 2660 mm
Height 1873 mm
Length 4816 mm
Width 1990 mm
Kerb Weight 2123 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 121 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 14.1 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19.1 L/100km

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 358 Nm
Makimum Power 126 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/75 R15
Rear Tyre 235/75 R15
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America