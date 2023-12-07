WhichCar
1986 Ford Courier Xl 2.0L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up

1986 Ford Courier Xl 2.0L Petrol Crew Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1986 Ford Courier Xl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Wheelbase 2985 mm
Height 1585 mm
Length 4920 mm
Width 1670 mm
Kerb Weight 1310 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 155 Nm
Makimum Power 84 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 185Rx14
Rear Rim Size 185Rx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jcoaaasghply12345
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Not Provided