Specifications for the 1986 Ford Falcon Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Ford Falcon Gl Xf 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2959 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|5034 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1453 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|316 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jg31Gc12345C
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette