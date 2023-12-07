WhichCar
1986 Holden Drover (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1986 Holden Drover (4X4) 1.3L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Compact

Specifications for the 1986 Holden Drover (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1210 mm
Tracking Rear 1220 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2030 mm
Height 1690 mm
Length 3440 mm
Width 1460 mm
Kerb Weight 890 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1340 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 47 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Live Axle
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number 8S26Afw500870B
Country Manufactured Japan