WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Holden
  3. Scurry
  4. Dlx High Roof

1986 Holden Scurry Dlx High Roof 1.0L Petrol 2D Wagon

1986 Holden Scurry Dlx High Roof 1.0L Petrol 2D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1986 Holden Scurry Dlx High Roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Holden News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1205 mm
Tracking Rear 1200 mm
Wheelbase 1840 mm
Height 1925 mm
Length 3235 mm
Width 1395 mm
Kerb Weight 815 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1410 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 37 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 75 Nm
Makimum Power 33 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 155Rx12
Rear Rim Size 155Rx12

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Japan