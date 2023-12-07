Specifications for the 1986 Honda City 3D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Honda City 3D 1.2L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1370 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1370 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2200 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|3380 mm
|Width
|1570 mm
|Kerb Weight
|685 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1140 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|450 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|93 Nm
|Makimum Power
|41 kW
|Front Tyre
|145Sr12
|Rear Tyre
|145Sr12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Japan