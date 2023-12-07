WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Sovereign
  4. V12

1986 Jaguar Sovereign V12 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1986 Jaguar Sovereign V12 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1986 Jaguar Sovereign V12. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Jaguar News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1377 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1930 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 95 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 18 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 3000
Maxiumum Torque 391 Nm
Makimum Power 193 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 Vr15
Rear Tyre 215/70 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Sajjdalx3Cc123456
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain