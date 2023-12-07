WhichCar
1986 Land Rover 3.5 (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop

1986 Land Rover 3.5 (4X4) 3.5L Petrol 2D Hardtop details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 12
Transmission 4 Speed Manual 4X4
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 1986 Land Rover 3.5 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1300 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2768 mm
Height 2006 mm
Length 4445 mm
Width 1680 mm
Kerb Weight 1650 kg
Gcm 6750 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2760 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 230 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx16
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Drum
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Rigid Axle
Rear Suspension Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain