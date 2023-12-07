Specifications for the 1986 Mazda 929 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Mazda 929 Limited 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4700 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1195 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|155 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/70 Hr14
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 Hr14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Hbes-560107
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette