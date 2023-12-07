WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. E1400

1986 Mazda E1400 1.5L Petrol Van

1986 Mazda E1400 1.5L Petrol Van details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 3
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 1986 Mazda E1400. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1415 mm
Tracking Rear 1370 mm
Wheelbase 2220 mm
Height 1985 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2175 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 105 Nm
Makimum Power 47 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Not Provided