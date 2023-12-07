Specifications for the 1986 Mazda E2000 Compact. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Mazda E2000 Compact 2.0L Petrol Van
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1450 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1960 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|660 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|153 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Japan