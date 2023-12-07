Specifications for the 1986 Nissan Patrol Gl (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Nissan Patrol Gl (4X4) 2.8L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1405 mm
|Ground Clearance
|240 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1880 mm
|Length
|4070 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1725 kg
|Gcm
|5150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|82 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|201 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Tyre
|7.50R-16-8
|Rear Tyre
|7.50R-16-8
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Km160/000/001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
