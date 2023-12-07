Specifications for the 1986 Nissan The Ute St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Nissan The Ute St 2.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2730 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1100 kg
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided