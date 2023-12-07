WhichCar
1986 Subaru Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1986 Subaru Gl 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1986 Subaru Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1425 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2470 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 4370 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 985 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 137 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 50 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jf2Ac5Brobe123456
Country Manufactured Japan