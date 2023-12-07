WhichCar
1986 Toyota Corolla Twin Cam Ae82 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1986 Toyota Corolla Twin Cam Ae82 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1986 Toyota Corolla Twin Cam. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1405 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2430 mm
Height 1385 mm
Length 3970 mm
Width 1635 mm
Kerb Weight 975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 136 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Ae82-9700001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

