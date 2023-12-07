Specifications for the 1986 Volvo 2 40 Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Volvo 2 40 Gl 2.3L Petrol 5D Estate
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1360 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4790 mm
|Width
|1710 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1380 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|190 Nm
|Makimum Power
|95 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Yv124588Xm1000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Metallic Paint
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette