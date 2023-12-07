WhichCar
1987 Alfa Romeo 33 Quattro 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

1987 Alfa Romeo 33 Quattro 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1987 Alfa Romeo 33 Quattro. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1392 mm
Tracking Rear 1375 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1325 mm
Length 4142 mm
Width 1612 mm
Kerb Weight 990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 131 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R13
Rear Tyre 175/70 R13
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar905A2007123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy