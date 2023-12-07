WhichCar
1987 Alfa Romeo 90 Super 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1987 Alfa Romeo 90 Super 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1987 Alfa Romeo 90 Super. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1366 mm
Tracking Rear 1358 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2510 mm
Height 1420 mm
Length 4391 mm
Width 1638 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 49 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3200
Maxiumum Torque 206 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 Hr15
Rear Tyre 195/60 Hr15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Torsion Bar
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zar116C0003004519
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy