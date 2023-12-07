Specifications for the 1987 Alfa Romeo 90 Super. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Alfa Romeo 90 Super 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1366 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4391 mm
|Width
|1638 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|49 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3200
|Maxiumum Torque
|206 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar116C0003004519
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Power front seats
- Power Windows