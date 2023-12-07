Specifications for the 1987 Aston Martin Lagonda. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Aston Martin Lagonda 5.3L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1302 mm
|Length
|5283 mm
|Width
|1816 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2096 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|128 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Makimum Power
|223 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/70 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|235/70 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Lscfdlo1Sgtr13468
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette