Specifications for the 1987 Aston Martin V8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Aston Martin V8 5.3L Petrol 2D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1500 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2610 mm
|Height
|1330 mm
|Length
|4667 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1818 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|104 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|435 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/70 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|225/70 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|De Dion Axle
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Scfcv81Sgtr125000
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Windows