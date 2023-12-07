WhichCar
1987 Bentley Mulsanne 6.8L Petrol 4D Saloon

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 3061 mm
Height 1485 mm
Length 5268 mm
Width 1887 mm
Kerb Weight 2245 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 108 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 20 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 27 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Makimum Power 127 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/70 Hr15
Rear Tyre 235/70 Hr15
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Scbzs0008Gch14947
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Great Britain

