Specifications for the 1987 Fiat Regata 100S Strada. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Fiat Regata 100S Strada 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Fiat News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1414 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1412 mm
|Ground Clearance
|127 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|970 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Single Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|123 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zfa138A0007123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Windows Front