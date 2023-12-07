Specifications for the 1987 Ford Courier Xlt (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Ford Courier Xlt (4X4) 2.6L Petrol Super Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1430 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4920 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1560 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2750 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|182 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|205Rx16C
|Rear Tyre
|205Rx16C
|Front Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jcoaaasghcly12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Steering