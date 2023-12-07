Specifications for the 1987 Holden Rodeo (4X4) 1000Kg 2M. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Holden Rodeo (4X4) 1000Kg 2M 1.9L Petrol Tray
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1340 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1592 mm
|Length
|4625 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|141 Nm
|Makimum Power
|65 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Japan