Specifications for the 1987 Holden Rodeo Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Holden Rodeo Ls 2.3L Petrol Space Cab P/Up
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1365 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1300 mm
|Ground Clearance
|185 mm
|Wheelbase
|2995 mm
|Height
|1615 mm
|Length
|4860 mm
|Width
|1600 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|184 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Rim Size
|185R14X8
|Rear Rim Size
|185R14X8
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jaakb2800G6123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Japan