Specifications for the 1987 Holden Scurry Dlx High Roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Holden Scurry Dlx High Roof 1.0L Petrol 2D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1205 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1200 mm
|Wheelbase
|1840 mm
|Height
|1925 mm
|Length
|3235 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|815 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1410 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|37 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|75 Nm
|Makimum Power
|33 kW
|Front Rim Size
|155Rx12
|Rear Rim Size
|155Rx12
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Japan