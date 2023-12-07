WhichCar
1987 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1987 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1987 Honda Civic Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1400 mm
Tracking Rear 1415 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1340 mm
Length 3810 mm
Width 1635 mm
Kerb Weight 830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 126 Nm
Makimum Power 63 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jhmaah5320S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

