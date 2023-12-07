WhichCar
1987 Hyundai Excel Gl 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1987 Hyundai Excel Gl 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 1987 Hyundai Excel Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1375 mm
Tracking Rear 1340 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 3985 mm
Width 1605 mm
Kerb Weight 963 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 123 Nm
Makimum Power 52 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 155 Sr 13
Rear Tyre 155 Sr 13
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Kmhha21Jpfu123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea