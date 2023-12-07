WhichCar
1987 Jaguar Xj6 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1987 Jaguar Xj6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1498 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2870 mm
Height 1358 mm
Length 4988 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1720 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2280 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 89 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 307 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/70 Vr15
Rear Tyre 205/70 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Sajjfalj3Af123456
Country Manufactured Great Britain