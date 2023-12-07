Specifications for the 1987 Mazda 929 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Mazda 929 Luxury 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1425 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2615 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4675 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|177 Nm
|Makimum Power
|83 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|60 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Hbes-506130
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette