WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. 929
  4. Luxury

1987 Mazda 929 Luxury 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop

1987 Mazda 929 Luxury 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1987 Mazda 929 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1215 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 177 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 60 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Hbes-506130
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan