1987 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1987 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1987 Peugeot 505 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1430 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2743 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4579 mm
Width 1737 mm
Kerb Weight 1260 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1780 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.3 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 189 Nm
Makimum Power 94 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/70 Vr15
Rear Tyre 195/70 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6.0Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.0Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf3551A86F1816089
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France