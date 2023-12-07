WhichCar
1987 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

1987 Peugeot 505 Gti 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 8
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1987 Peugeot 505 Gti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1440 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1540 mm
Length 4898 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1405 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 177 Nm
Makimum Power 87 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Vf3551Ff4G1884024
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France