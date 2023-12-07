Specifications for the 1987 Rover 416I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Rover 416I 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1420 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1345 mm
|Length
|4350 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jhmda17500S000147
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette