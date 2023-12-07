Specifications for the 1987 Saab 900 Gle. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Saab 900 Gle 2.0L Petrol 5D Combi Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Makimum Power
|87 kW
|Front Brakes
|Not Provided
|Rear Brakes
|Not Provided
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Windows