Specifications for the 1987 Saab 900 I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Saab 900 I 2.0L Petrol 5D Combi Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1430 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Wheelbase
|2517 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4740 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1215 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|63 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|167 Nm
|Makimum Power
|87 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side On Rear Door
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Ys3Am56J3/003037
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering