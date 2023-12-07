Specifications for the 1987 Toyota Bundera (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Toyota Bundera (4X4) 2.4L Petrol 2D Hardtop
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual 4X4
|Tracking Front
|1415 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1410 mm
|Ground Clearance
|215 mm
|Wheelbase
|2310 mm
|Height
|1895 mm
|Length
|4060 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2110 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|74 kW
|Front Rim Size
|205R16Cx6
|Rear Rim Size
|205R16Cx6
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Live Axle
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Rj70-0000379
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Compact
|Country Manufactured
|Japan