Specifications for the 1987 Toyota Corona S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Toyota Corona S 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1375 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1350 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1420 mm
|Length
|4505 mm
|Width
|1660 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1095 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|157 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|St141W/9000006
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette