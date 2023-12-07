Specifications for the 1987 Toyota Mr2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Toyota Mr2 1.6L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2320 mm
|Height
|1250 mm
|Length
|3950 mm
|Width
|1665 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1050 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1310 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|41 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.4 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|139 Nm
|Makimum Power
|88 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Aw11-1234567
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers