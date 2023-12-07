WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. 3
  4. 60 Glt

1987 Volvo 3 60 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback

1987 Volvo 3 60 Glt 2.0L Petrol 4D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1987 Volvo 3 60 Glt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Volvo News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1380 mm
Tracking Rear 1405 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1392 mm
Length 4300 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1179 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 57 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 163 Nm
Makimum Power 86 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension De Dion Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Xlv345243Fc020997
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Sweden