Specifications for the 1988 Alfa Romeo 33 Ti. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Alfa Romeo 33 Ti 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1367 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1364 mm
|Ground Clearance
|121 mm
|Wheelbase
|2465 mm
|Height
|1345 mm
|Length
|4015 mm
|Width
|1612 mm
|Kerb Weight
|910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|82 kW
|Front Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Rear Tyre
|175/70 R13
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Rigid Beam Axle
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zar905A3012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Windows