1988 Alfa Romeo Sprint 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

1988 Alfa Romeo Sprint 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1988 Alfa Romeo Sprint. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1398 mm
Tracking Rear 1365 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1267 mm
Length 4024 mm
Width 1620 mm
Kerb Weight 915 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11 L/100km

Engine
Engine Twin Carb
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 127 Nm
Makimum Power 69 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/60 R14
Rear Tyre 185/60 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring
Rear Suspension Coil Spring

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zas902A5012345678
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy