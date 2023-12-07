Specifications for the 1988 Alfa Romeo Sprint. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Alfa Romeo Sprint 1.5L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1398 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1365 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2455 mm
|Height
|1267 mm
|Length
|4024 mm
|Width
|1620 mm
|Kerb Weight
|915 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Twin Carb
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|127 Nm
|Makimum Power
|69 kW
|Front Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Rear Tyre
|185/60 R14
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zas902A5012345678
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Radio Cassette