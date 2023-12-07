WhichCar
1988 Audi 80 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Audi 80 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1988 Audi 80. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1411 mm
Tracking Rear 1431 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2546 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4393 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1080 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 3400
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/70 R14
Rear Tyre 175/70 R14
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Beam Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Wauzzz89Zja123456
Country Manufactured Germany