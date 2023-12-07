Specifications for the 1988 Daihatsu Hi-Jet. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Daihatsu Hi-Jet 1.0L Petrol Utility
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1210 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1220 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|1810 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|3265 mm
|Width
|1395 mm
|Kerb Weight
|680 kg
|Gcm
|2020 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|600 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|735 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|36 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|74 Nm
|Makimum Power
|33 kW
|Front Rim Size
|155Rx12X6
|Rear Rim Size
|155Rx12X6
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|50 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Lh Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jdaooos8500050001
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided