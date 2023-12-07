WhichCar
1988 Fiat Regata 100S Strada 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Fiat Regata 100S Strada 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1988 Fiat Regata 100S Strada. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1414 mm
Tracking Rear 1412 mm
Ground Clearance 127 mm
Wheelbase 2455 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4260 mm
Width 1650 mm
Kerb Weight 970 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Single Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 123 Nm
Makimum Power 66 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zfa138A0007123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy