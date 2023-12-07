Specifications for the 1988 Ford Falcon Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Ford Falcon Gl Xf 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2959 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|5034 mm
|Width
|1854 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1482 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|325 Nm
|Makimum Power
|121 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jg31Gc12345C
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette