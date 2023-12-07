Specifications for the 1988 Ford Laser Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Ford Laser Gl Ke 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1645 mm
|Kerb Weight
|980 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.2 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|121 Nm
|Makimum Power
|53 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaauk4Rhj12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette