1988 Holden Rodeo Ls 2.3L Petrol Space Cab P/Up

1988 Holden Rodeo Ls 2.3L Petrol Space Cab P/Up details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 1988 Holden Rodeo Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1365 mm
Tracking Rear 1300 mm
Ground Clearance 185 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1615 mm
Length 4860 mm
Width 1600 mm
Kerb Weight 1210 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 590 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 184 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 185R14X8
Rear Rim Size 185R14X8

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Pass Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number Jaakb2800G6123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Japan